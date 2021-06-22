Saudi FM to IAEA chief: Iran's nuclear sites should be inspected

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, met on Monday with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, during his official visit to Austria.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the two discussed the most prominent developments with regard to the Iranian nuclear program. The Saudi Foreign Minister underlined the importance of imposing necessary mechanisms for a swift and comprehensive inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites.

They stressed the need for the end of Iranian violations of international laws and norms that destabilize the security and stability of the region and the world.

The two also discussed the importance of adhering to international atomic energy standards in order to boost growth and progress to achieve sustainable development globally.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals which back opposing sides in the wars in Yemen, where Iran backs the Houthi rebels and in Syria, where the Iranian regime supports President Bashar Al-Assad while the Saudis back the rebels trying to oust him.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly called on Iran to stop its “meddling” in the affairs of the kingdom's neighbors.

Iran has fired back, accusing Saudi Arabia of trying to “drag the entire region into confrontation”.

Saudi Arabia has been critical of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, describing it as a "flawed agreement".

During the negotiations between Iran and world powers on the 2015 nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia and other major Sunni states expressed concern over a deal which would allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons – a position which placed them very close to Israel’s position on the matter.

Ultimately, however, Saudi Arabia's government announced that it welcomed the deal.