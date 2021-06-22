Gafni lashes out at Bennett: You nothing!

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a speech in the Knesset plenum, referring to Bennett as a “nothing”.

"We remember how he spoke and claimed that the [former] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] was wrong. And here he was appointed Prime Minister, and not five days have passed and the coronavirus is back. What a disgrace," said Gafni.

He continued, "We all heard, he stood here and spoke, Naftali Bennett, we heard him. 'Ben Gurion Airport had to be closed and it had to be done ...'. What should have been done? You nothing! What did you do this week? What did you do?"

"What a disgrace," added Gafni. "If, God forbid, I were in a coalition with him I would hide my face in shame."