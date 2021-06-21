Family Reunification Law: Bennett meets Abbas and Shaked

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Monday night with Ministers Ayelet Shaked and Ze'ev Elkin and with United Arab List chairman MK Mansour Abbas in an attempt to reach a compromise that will allow the approval of the Family Reunification Law.

The meeting was also attended by Coalition Chairman MK Idit Silman and MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid).

The meeting ended without an agreement. It appears that the vote will be delayed by two weeks to allow further talks with the opposition to reach an agreement on the law,

There may also be minor changes to the wording of the law, although the prime minister and justice minister are not interested in such a move.

Earlier, Channel 12 News reported that the Likud faction had announced that they would vote against extending the law.

On the other hand, the leaders of the opposition parties will present on Wednesday the "Basic Law: Immigration to Israel," which aims to anchor the prevention of family reunification in a permanent law. The bill was proposed by MK Simcha Rotman.