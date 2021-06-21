IDF Chief raises objection to nuke deal in Washington

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met with US officials in Washington last week and raised Israel's objection to the Biden Administration's intentions to rejoin the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the IDF said.

“The chief of staff presented the failures of the current nuclear deal, which allow Iran to make significant advances in the coming years in the quantity and quality of centrifuges and in the amount and quality of enriched uranium, and he stressed the lack of oversight in the area of developing a nuclear weapon,” the IDF said in a statement.

Kochavi returned from Washington on Sunday after meeting with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,.