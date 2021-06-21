Gantz: Without return of missing persons, Gaza will not be economically restored

Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated at the beginning of the weekly Blue and White faction meeting Monday that Israel has a vested interest in ensuring that its neighbors in the Palestinian Authority are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"I welcome the announcement by the Palestinian Authority that we will return to talking about the implementation of the agreement between the PA and Pfizer regarding the supply of vaccines from Israel. I would like to emphasize that we are committed to the health of our neighbors, and I am sure that a solution will be found for the benefit of all parties," Gantz said.

Minister Ganz said: "We will promote further cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, which is the moderate and representative factor of the Palestinians in the region, and with important Egyptian support, we will also do so on the issue of rehabilitating the Gaza Strip."

The Defense Minister sent a message to Hamas: "On this issue of Gaza, I repeat, what was before is not what will be. If Hamas has not yet understood, we will make sure they understand. Without the return of boys and security stability, Gaza will not be economically restored."