Video: Fox News
'Public enemy number 1' - Chicago mayor bashed for peddling race
Black conservative slams Lori Lightfoot, calling her the worst mayor in the country after she gets $10mil in funding for 'racism crisis'.
chicago
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'Public enemy number 1' - Chicago mayor bashed for peddling race
'Public enemy number 1' - Chicago mayor bashed for peddling race
Black conservative slams Lori Lightfoot, calling her the worst mayor in the country after she gets $10mil in funding for 'racism crisis'.
chicago
iStock
Video: Fox News
top