Lapid: We're starting from less than zero after Netanyahu neglect

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that the government was in "complete disarray" at the start of the weekly Yesh Atid faction meeting Monday.

"We aren’t starting from zero, but below zero," Lapid said, accusing the previous government of "neglect" which would have to be overcome before the current government could begin to bring the results it seeks.

“I apologize to you journalists ahead of time, this government will be a lot less interesting than the last one. We didn’t come to argue, but to work."

Lapid also praised his coalition partner Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, calling him a "hard worker" and a man who is working to unite factions from the right, left, and center.

The foreign minister slammed the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for opposing the extension of the Family Reunification Law, which prevents the reunification of Arab Israelis with Palestinian Arab family members.