Jerusalem synagogue evacuated due to fire

A fire broke out today (Monday) in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem. Residents of the neighborhood claim that they noticed a person who set the fire on purpose in.

Following the raging fire, people celebrating the joy of circumcision at Rabbi Rafi Feuerstein's National Religious Synagogue in Har Nof were instructed to evacuate the place. The Emunah center was also evacuated.

Firefighters and rescue workers are working to gain control of the fire, which is burning in the forest nearby and approaching homes and institutions in the Har Nof neighborhood.





