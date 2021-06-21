Trump: Happy Father's Day, losers!

Former President Donald Trump released an unusual Father’s Day message Sunday, bashing his political opponents in a holiday greeting to supporters.

In a message emailed to supporters Sunday, Trump wished a happy Father’s Day to the far-left, his Republican critics – dubbed ‘Republicans In Name Only’ (RINOs) – and other “losers”.

"Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!"

While Trump was unable to release the message via Twitter, due to his lifetime ban from the platform, it was shared by conservative outlets’ Twitter accounts.

The Trump Organization also sent out a Father’s Day message – with a more conventional holiday greeting – calling Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, “incredible fathers”.

“Today we celebrate the many incredible fathers throughout our Trump Organization family. Happy Father’s Day to you!