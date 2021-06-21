Likud MK David Amsalem: I never thought of Naftali Bennett as religious

Former Likud minister David Amsalem has attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Nir Orbach, both of the Yamina party, for their participation in the current government.

Speaking on Israel Radio, Amsalem said, “Bennett’s son asked his father how he could become prime minister, and Bennett replied that it was too complicated to explain. Of course it’s complicated to explain to your son that his father is a liar and a swindling crook.”

Amsalem added that, “I never considered Naftali Bennett to be a religious man. But Nir Orbach? He should take off his yarmulka – he’s desecrating G-d’s name.”

Last week, speaking in the Knesset plenum after the new government was sworn in, Amsalem said, “The truth is that this is a government of the Ashkenazi elite who come mainly from the Ra’anana-Tel Aviv area. Mansour Abbas is the only ‘Sephardi’ in the government. This is a government of hatred and poison.”

In an attack specifically directed against Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Amsalem said (on another occasion), “While we were serving in the Reserves, he was drinking beer in Tel Aviv.” Addressing Lapid’s fellow party members, Amsalem added, “Whom to you want to appoint as prime minister – someone whose father pulled strings to get him a cushy job in the IDF newspaper office?”