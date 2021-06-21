Yair Lapid orders pride flag flown at Foreign Ministry

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Monday ordered ministry officials to fly the rainbow pride flag from the Foreign Ministry’s main office in Jerusalem to mark Pride Month.

“For the first time ever, I ordered this morning that the pride flag be flown at the Foreign Ministry during Pride Month,” Lapid said Monday morning.

“The Foreign Ministry and its employees are bringing a message of tolerance, brotherhood, and freedom.”

Lapid’s deputy foreign minister, Idan Roll, is member of the gay community, and lives with his partner, singer Harel Skaat.

“Flying the pride flag next to the Israeli flag at the Foreign Ministry is an important step both at home and abroad,” said Deputy Minister Roll.