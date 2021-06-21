PA: Bennett government is 'extremist', encourages terrorism

The Palestinian Authority’s “ministry of foreign affairs” on Sunday strongly condemned the intention of "settlers" to hold mass rallies in Judea and Samaria on Monday in protest against the illegal Palestinian Arab construction in Area C, which is under Israeli civilian and security control.

In a statement, the PA ministry noted that the call for demonstrations was in line with the agreements and understandings reached between members of the new Israeli government coalition, especially regarding the establishment of an official government committee to oversee illegal Palestinian Arab construction in Area C, which is intended (according to the PA) to thwart the establishment of a viable and sovereign Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

In addition, the PA “ministry of foreign “affairs condemned what it called “settler attacks” against Palestinian Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, including chants against the Prophet Muhammad.

It blamed the Israeli government for the "attacks by the occupation army and the settler terrorist organizations", noting that "there is more courage on the part of the settlers to commit more crimes against the Palestinians", and that these attacks are inspired by the spirit of the new and "extremist" Israeli government and its head who is leading a "government of escalation in its dealings with the Palestinians."