Sheikh accused of incitement to be released

The Nazareth District Court on Sunday ordered the release from custody of Sheikh Kamal Khatib, deputy head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement.

His release was conditional on a number of clauses including: a ban on conducting interviews, speeches or sermons; no Internet access; prohibition of entry into the territory of Kafr Kanna for 45 days and prohibition of participation in an event with more than 15 people.

Khatib was arrested in May and charged with inciting violence, publishing words of praise and encouraging acts of terrorism and identifying with a terrorist organization.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said after the arrest said that Khatib was using his public status to stir up the rioters on the Temple Mount and around the country, despite the fact that he had been warned several times.

Khatib is the deputy to Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement who served a jail sentence for incitement.

Like Salah, Khatib is no stranger to incitement against Israel. Shortly after Salah was sentenced to jail, his deputy continued to urge Muslims to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel, calling for Israeli Arabs to take part in the "intifada" against Israel.

Khatib was banned until October 2017 from entering Jerusalem or Al-Aqsa Mosque. In July 2017, he claimed that Israeli authorities "persecute the activists by arresting dozens of them, preventing their entry to Jerusalem and Al Aqsa, and forbidding them to travel abroad."