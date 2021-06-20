Cabinet approves commission of inquiry into Meron disaster

The cabinet has approved the proposal put forward by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman to launch a formal commission of inquiry into the Mount Meron disaster.



Defense Minister Gantz said: “This commission of inquiry is our moral obligation to the Israeli public and to the families who lost loved ones. We must make sure that a tragedy of this nature never repeats itself. The taskforce’s purpose is, above anything else, to save human life. I thank Finance Minister Liberman, Prime Minister Bennet, and all the members of the cabinet, who have all gotten on board to move fast on approving the commission’s launch during the very first cabinet meeting.”



Finance Minister Liberman said: “Today, we turn a new page; no more CYA at the people’s expense. Now is the time to draw conclusions, to take responsibility and prevent the next disaster. That is how a government set on improving the people’s faith in it, behaves. I reiterate my genuine condolences to the families of the victims. We are here for you.”



The taskforce will investigate how the disaster unfolded and make evidentiary determinations on the following:

-The decision-making processes that authorized the event and the form it took

-The entirety of professional and legal questions regarding safety procedures at religious rites events and the public venues that host them, particularly events that involve mass participation.

-The tools at the disposal of government and other authorities to enable effective and sound usage of venues.

-The commission’s work will be coordinated with the attorney general, given the parallel criminal investigations are ongoing within the Israeli Police Force.

-The Finance Ministry will allocate NIS 6 million to the taskforce.

-Its chair and members will be appointed by the president of the Israeli supreme court, as stipulated by law.