Trump-supporter sues town: 'They're trying to silence me'

Michael Wasserman, 62, of Long Beach, Long Island has become known as a staunch Trump supporter, after plastering his home, as well as his Porsche and Jeep, with flags and stickers in support of Trump.

Wasserman is now filing a 25 million dollar lawsuit against the city of Long Beach and local police for forcing him to remove the flags from his cars.

According to a message that Wasserman received from the town, “[No] sign shall be erected, affixed or maintained within the perimeter of any … public street or public property.”

Wasserman parks his cars on a public street outside his home, making the signs in support of Trump conspicuous. He claims the order against him is politically-motivated.

“They’re bending and massaging the ordinance to fit the crime,” Wasserman told The New York Post. “This is a blatant attempt to silence me.”

“[People] spit at me, drive by cursing me out,” he said of local residents. But he added that the opposition he experiences strengthens his resolve: “If they didn’t try to cancel me, I probably wouldn’t be so prolific.”

His lawyer, Victor Feraru, told The Post that they are suing on the grounds of selective enforcement and discrimination.

“We wouldn’t be here if he were flying a Biden flag,” Feraru said. “This is … selective targeting for his political ideology.”