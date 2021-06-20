Video: Uptin
$17 burgers - 'Lebanon's economy has ceased to exist'
A YouTuber travels to Lebanon and realizes the local currency has lost 90% of its value and exchange rates are changing on the hour.
Lebanon flag
iStock
|
MainAll NewsMiddle East$17 burgers - 'Lebanon's economy has ceased to exist'
$17 burgers - 'Lebanon's economy has ceased to exist'
A YouTuber travels to Lebanon and realizes the local currency has lost 90% of its value and exchange rates are changing on the hour.
Lebanon flag
iStock
Video: Uptin
top