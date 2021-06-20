Yamina, New Hope officials: Agreement to authorize 3-4 outposts in Judea and Samaria

Senior officials in Yamina and New Hope claim that there is a verbal understanding that does not appear in the coalition agreements, according to which three or four communities in Judea and Samaria will be authorized within the framework of what is known as the "regulation of young communities," it was announced Sunday morning on Reshet Bet's "Haboker Hazeh" program.

According to senior officials, the matter also came up in talks with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. According to the officials, the decision would regulate several localities in Judea and Samaria, in parallel with an agreement with Ra'am on the regulation of the three illegal Bedouin localities in the Negev.

Sources from the office of the chairman of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid denied the details and defined the reports of an agreement as "nonsense."