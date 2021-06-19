'First-dog' Champ dead at 13

'Champ,' the oldest of the Biden family's dogs, died Saturday at the age of 13.

“Our family lost our loving companion Champ today,” US President Joe Biden tweeted. “I will miss him.”

Biden gave Champ to his wife Jill as a gift after he was elected Vice President in 2008. The German Shepherd has been part of the Biden family ever since.

Champ and Major, the Bidens' younger dog, moved into the White House in January with the rest of the family. Major caused international headlines by biting a security guard, leading to his being sent back home to Delaware.

The First Family said in a statement: “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.”

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” the statement said. “In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy, and will miss him always.”