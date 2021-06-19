Bennett gives Netanyahu 2 weeks to get out of PM's Residence

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is fed up with his predecessor's refusal to leave the Prime Minister's Residence and has sent a message to Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu giving him two weeks to leave, Ulpan Shishi reported.

At the same time, the government is considering promoting an amendment to the Basic Laws next week which would obligate the outgoing prime minister to vacate Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour St. within two weeks of the swearing-in of the next government. The amendment will not apply to the current outgoing prime minister, but will set a future norm.

The report states that Netanyahu plans to leave Balfour in "a few weeks" and move to Caesarea in the first phase until security work is carried out on his apartment in the capital.