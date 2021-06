Water is life! Water is everything! And in the Sinai wilderness water is scarce!

Water plays a major role in this week's parashat Chukat, from the pure spring waters used in the ashes of the red heifer, to the legendary well of Miriam, and, of course the bitter waters of Merivah, where Moshe, in a pique of anger, lashed out at the children of Israel and struck the rock with his staff, raising the ire of Hashem, and forfeiting his entry into Israel.