Biden admin gives Israel a reprieve on PA issue

The United States has conveyed a message to Israel in recent days that it will not bother the new government on the Palestinian Arab issue until a budget is passed, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

The budget is due to be approved within 140 days, meaning the Bennett-Lapid government has four months in which the Biden administration will not try to advance the Palestinian Arab issue.

According to the report, this move by the Americans stems from the understanding that raising the issue will create the most significant minefield for the new government, which includes members from across the political spectrum, ranging from Mossi Raz of Meretz to Ayelet Shaked of Yamina.

The Biden administration has several times expressed support for the “two-state solution” as the only solution for the longstanding Israel-PA conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently asserted that the two-state solution is the only way to provide hope to Israelis and Palestinian Arabs that they can live "with equal measures of security, of peace and dignity."

"If there isn't positive change, and particularly if we can't find a way to help Palestinians live with more -- with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself, and that is in no one's interest," the Secretary of State said.

The Biden administration’s support for the two-state solution is a policy shift from the previous administration of Donald Trump.

While Trump said while in office he thought the two-state solution “works best”, he also said he would be comfortable with what the sides ultimately decide on.

Trump last year unveiled his so-called “Deal of the Century” peace plan, which Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas was quick to reject, saying it would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Past efforts under the Obama administration to broker a peace agreement failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

