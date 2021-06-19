New bill: Premiership will be limited to two largest parties

A new bill introduced to the Knesset aims to put an end to the unstable political situation in Israel, which has been characterized by four election campaigns over the last two years and a Prime Minister who hails from a small political party, Israel Hayom reported Friday.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Likud MK Eli Cohen, would see one of the two largest factions in the Knesset tasked with forming a coalition and limiting the premiership to the heads of those two largest factions.

In addition, the legislation would ban rotation deals with the heads of other smaller parties.

If passed, the bill, which was submitted to the Knesset earlier this week, would amend the current law that determines that the President can task any sitting lawmaker with forming a government after consulting with representatives of the various Knesset factions.

The bill's explanatory notes say that the current wording of the law could serve to distort the will of the voters, as it could create a situation in which a lawmaker who does not represent one of the two largest parties is tasked with forming the government, which could result in smaller parties demanding a rotation deal in a violation of the will of the public.

In Israel’s new government, which was just sworn in this week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party has just seven Knesset seats, and only six members of his party support the government, after MK Amichai Chikli voted against it.

In contrast, the Likud is the largest party in the Knesset with 30 seats, but is now in the opposition. The Yesh Atid party of Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid is the second largest in the Knesset with 17 seats, but Lapid will serve as Prime Minister after Bennett despite having more seats.

Cohen told Israel Hayom, "The legislation is aimed at bolstering government stability and preventing repeat elections and extortion by small parties. The principles of the bill make it possible to realize the public's will in relation to the current situation, as should be the case in a democracy."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)