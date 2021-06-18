Australian Jewish school defaced with "Free Palestine" graffiti

Jewish parents and kids were shocked when they arrived at the Cheder Levi Yitzchok on Chapel Street in St Kilda, a Melbourne, Australia suburb, on Friday morning to discover the driveway had been defaced with the phrase “Free Palestine.”

According to the Australian Jewish News, the graffiti was found early Friday morning.

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), the main Australian Jewish group that combats anti-Semitism, contacted The City of Port Phillip council and Victoria Police.

St Kilda is located within The CIty of Port Phillip region.

Reportedly a graffiti removal team was being sent to the school.

“To attack a Jewish institution in order to express a hatred against Israel is anti-Semitic, and these activists have torn up the rule book of decency and are now targeting Jewish schools with their vicious propaganda and calls to destroy Israel,” ADC chair Dvir Abramovich said in a statement.

He continued, “Their desire to intimidate and sow fear knows no bounds. To defile a place where children play and learn is beyond words and beyond contempt and it is not a surprise that parents would be very concerned about the safety of their children. This is not what Australia is about.”

He had a message for the perpetrators: “I hope that those cowards who committed this sickening outrage are identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The ADL responded to the incident with a statement on Twitter.

“Targeting Jews, let alone Jewish schoolchildren, to express views about Israel is #antisemitic. We must ensure schools remain a safe place without #hate and fear of harassment,” the ADL tweeted.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)