Seven-year-old drowns in Tel Aviv beach

A seven-year-old boy drowned on Friday evening at the Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv.

The boy was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

His brother who was with him at the time of the drowning was located safe and sound after a search. He did not require medical treatment.

Magen David Adom paramedic Tomer Gusman said, "When we arrived at the marina, police officers took us to a boat on which the boy was lying, unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. We were told he went into the sea near Charles Clore and disappeared, the maritime police located and extricated him from the water with no signs of life. We performed prolonged resuscitation operations and evacuated him to hospital in critical condition."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)