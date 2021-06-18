Guterres elected to second term as UN Secretary-General

The UN General Assembly on Friday unanimously elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as Secretary-General, The Associated Press reports.

The reelection gives Guterres another five years at the helm of the 193-member organization.

Guterres, the only candidate for the UN's top post, said he was "humbled and energized" by the support of the world's nations and said the "driving theme" of his second term will be "prevention in all its aspects -- from conflicts, climate change, pandemics to poverty and inequality."

Under the UN Charter, the General Assembly appoints the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the Security Council.

The Security Council last week gave its unanimous backing to Guterres for a second term, adopting a brief resolution endorsing Guterres to be the world’s top diplomat for another five years starting January 1.

Immediately after his re-election, Guterres took the oath of office and delivered an address urging UN member nations "to do everything we can to overcome current geostrategic divides and dysfunctional power relations."

Guterres pledged to "give it my all to ensure the blossoming of trust between and among nations, large and small, to build bridges and to engage relentlessly in confidence building" -- and to "seek to inspire hope that we can turn things around, that the impossible is possible."

Guterres was sworn in as the ninth secretary-general of the United Nations in December of 2016, and took over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1, 2017.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, congratulated Guterres on his reelection.

“Congratulations Antonio Guterres on being re-elected as UN Secretary General. I hope you will work to stamp out bias in the halls of the UN and ensure its work becomes more effective. I wish you continued success in your role. Good luck!” he tweeted.

The UN is known for its anti-Israel bias. Guterres’ predecessor, Ban, admitted that the UN is biased against Israel during a 2013 session with students participating in the Rishon Lezion College of Management’s Model UN program.

