Jay Shapiro thinks that the desire to remove Prime Minister Netanyahu created a strange coalition.
Shapiro wonders whether the new government will be able to advance important issues, or whether it will be bound by opposing forces.
Strange bedfellows: Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid
Israel's confusing government: It's neither left nor right, can it work?
Yair Lapid (r) and Naftali Bennett (l)
Gershon Elinson/Flash90
