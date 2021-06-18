Strange bedfellows: Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid

Israel's confusing government: It's neither left nor right, can it work?

Yair Lapid (r) and Naftali Bennett (l)
Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Jay Shapiro thinks that the desire to remove Prime Minister Netanyahu created a strange coalition.

Shapiro wonders whether the new government will be able to advance important issues, or whether it will be bound by opposing forces.



