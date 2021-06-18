Republican candidate spends nearly 40,000 dollars at Trump clubs

State electoral documents reveal that Republican hopeful for governor of New Jersey Phil Rizzo spent nearly 40,000 USD at Donald Trump’s various golf courses. The sum amounts to nearly 7 percent of the candidate’s campaign contributions.

Forbes reports that payments were made to Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, where it held a fundraiser on March 25, and for featured speakers and facilities at Trump’s Bedminster properties. In both cases, Donald Trump was still full owner while he was president.

Rizzo is a longtime supporter of Trump and has memberships at both the Bedminster property and the Mar-a-Lago, where he has enjoyed a photo op with the 44th president in the past.

Despite the support, Forbes reports that Trump did not endorse Rizzo in the primaries. and Jack Ciattarelli won with 49 percent of the vote.

Neither Rizzo nor Trump have replied to requests for comment.