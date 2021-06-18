The 'Change Government' is a Plutocracy

Naftali Bennet and Yair Lapid's "change coalition" is almost totally comprised of factions representing the State of Israel's wealthiest and most westernized elites.

Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Aryeh Shapiro for an analysis of Bennet-Lapid's new "change government" and the need to take it down before it can cause too much harm to the State of Israel's Jewish character and working poor.

The two also discuss Binyamin Netanyahu's success protecting Israel from Washington for 12 years and the political mistakes that led to the establishment of the current coalition.