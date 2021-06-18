Report: Netanyahu family to remain in PM's residence for weeks

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family are still living at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, five days after Netanyahu was ousted as prime minister, and the family is expected to remain at the official home of Israel’s head of government for several more weeks at least.

According to officials in the Opposition, the Netanyahu family has just “begun to pack” in the last few days, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sworn in Sunday night, replacing Netanyahu.

In a report by Channel 12 Friday morning, Opposition officials said that the Netanyahu family will likely remain in the Prime Minister’s Residence for at least “several more weeks”.

Once the Netanyahu family does finally move, they are expected to live temporarily at their private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, until security upgrades are completed to their property on Gaza Street in Jerusalem. The work on the Gaza Street property is expected to take several months.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Netanyahu had conveyed the message to Prime Minister Bennett that his family would leave the residence within a month and a half.