Why can't we understand Parah Aduma? (Talking Parsha - Chukat)

This week's Parsha starts with the very famous Rashi in regards to Parah Aduma (פרה אדומה) being a Chok (a "Law" - חוק) a law that we can not understand. There are many Mitzvot we can't or have a hard time to understand, so what is so unique about Parah Aduma that makes it the model example of a "Chok"??



But more importantly, why is there such a thing - a "Chok"? We know, from many areas in life, that people have more motivation and operate better when they understand the reasons behind what they are doing. So what is the idea behind having laws that we can't and won't understand?