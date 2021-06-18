Global COVID-19 death toll passes four million

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed the milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.

While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world.

The global death toll from the virus had topped two million in February, just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The next two million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

The top five countries by total number of deaths – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico – represent about 50% of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population.

Countries in Latin America are facing their worst outbreak since March, with 43 of every 100 infections in the world being reported in the region, according to the Reuters analysis. The top nine countries reporting the most deaths per capita over the last week were all in Latin America.

India and Brazil are the countries reporting the most deaths each day on a seven-day average. India accounts for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.