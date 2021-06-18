Blinken and Lapid discuss Israel-PA relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Thursday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and discussed “the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways,” the State Department said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

“They also shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran,” the statement added.

Blinken commented on the conversation on Twitter, writing, “Today I spoke with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid. We discussed America’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, our bilateral relationship, and the challenges ahead.”

The conversation marks the second time this week that Lapid and Blinken have spoken. The two also spoke on Sunday, after the new government was sworn in.

In Sunday’s conversation, the two discussed the special relationship between the United States and Israel. During the call the Foreign Minister thanked Secretary Blinken for the United States’ unwavering support for Israel.

At the end of the call, Secretary Blinken invited Foreign Minister Lapid to Washington.