IDF Chief of Staff to make first visit to the United States

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi will depart for the United States on Sunday to meet with top US army and defense officials.

Kochavi is due to meet with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. He is also expected to meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and other officials in the defense ministry and army.

Kochavi's visit to the US was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed multiple times for several reasons, including Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza.

The IDF said in a statement that Kochavi and his counterparts will discuss matters relating to the Iranian nuclear program, Iran's activities across the Middle East, Hezbollah, and the latest fighting in Gaza.

"In recent years, much cooperation was built between the [Israeli and US armies, and more cooperation will be discussed in the visit," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Eyal Zamir, will fill the Chief of Staff's place in his absence.