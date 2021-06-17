Jewish groups applaud Montreal City Council condemnation of anti-Semitism

On Wednesday, Montreal City Council passed a resolution condemning the recent surge of anti-Semitism targeting the city’s Jewish community.

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), Canada’s main advocacy group for the Jewish community, applauded the measure.

“Since the outbreak of the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel, Jews in the streets of Montreal and across the world, have been the targets of an unprecedented rise in antisemitic violence, harassment and threats,” said Eta Yudin, CIJA Vice President, Quebec.

Montreal is home to approximately 90,000 Jews, one quarter of Canada’s Jewish population.

The city has recently experienced a flood of anti-Semitic threats and attacks. On June 13, vandals attempted to set fire to kosher restaurant Chez Benny in Ville Saint-Laurent. The front door was smashed with a rock. Once inside, the suspects attempted to light a fire that ultimately failed due to lack of flammable material.

“We welcome today’s adoption by Montreal’s City Council of a motion that unequivocally condemns anti-Semitism and commits to fighting Jew-hatred, and salute Councillor Francesco Miele and Opposition Leader Lionel Perez for presenting it,” Yudin said.

The city’s motion comes shortly after a similar unanimous condemnation of anti-Semitism by Quebec’s National Assembly.

The government of Quebec has also adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of anti-Semitism.

“The strong denunciation and commitment to combating antisemitism by all levels of government offers a measure of relief and encouragement to the Jewish community as we look ahead to the federal government’s forthcoming emergency summit on antisemitism, where our elected officials will develop concrete actions aimed at stemming the rising tide of Jew-hatred in this country,” Yudin said.

Added Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, “Montreal is a city that prides itself on its vivre-ensemble. Anti-Semitism is a threat to every value we hold dearly and we applaud the City of Montreal for today’s motion. Montreal can and must do better in the fight against antisemitism on our streets and online.”