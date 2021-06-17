Bennett Cabinet to convene for first time

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced today (Thursday) the first meeting of the security cabinet since he took office earlier this week.

The security cabinet will convene this coming Sunday, presumably after the cabinet meeting scheduled for 11:00 p.m. The first decision of the new government is expected to be the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the disaster in Meron.

Yesterday, the government approved the composition of the political-security cabinet, and the establishment of a ministerial committee for appointments in the Foreign Service.

Cabinet members:

- Prime Minister - Naftali Bennett

- Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister - Yair Lapid

- Minister of Defense - Benny Gantz

- Minister of Finance - Avigdor Liberman

- Minister of Justice - Gideon Sa'ar

- Minister of the Interior - Ayelet Shaked

- Minister of Transport and Road Safety - Merav Michaeli

- Minister of Public Security - Amar Bar-Lev

- Minister of Health - Nitzan Horowitz

- Minister of Education - Yifat Shasha-Biton

- Minister of Housing and Construction - Ze'ev Elkin

- Minister of Religious Affairs - Matan Kahana

In addition, the government approved the appointment and composition of the Ministerial Committee for Appointments in the Foreign Service.

Committee members:

- Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister - Yair Lapid

- Minister of Justice - Gideon Sa'ar

- Minister of Culture and Sports - Hili Troper

- Minister of Religious Affairs - Matan Kahana

The committee will be used to examine candidates for the post of ambassadors and consuls general from among Foreign Ministry employees before their approval by the government.