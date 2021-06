First attack under Bennett. IDF tanks last night destroyed a Syrian military outpost in the village of Al-Qahtania in the Quneitra area, which had served as an observation outpost for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Syrian media reported.

About a week ago, the "Sana" Syrian news agency reported an Israeli attack in the south of the country's capital, Damascus. According to the Syrian Center for Human Rights affiliated with the Syrian opposition, at least eight Syrians were killed.