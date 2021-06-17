Indictment filed against suspects for near-lynching of Jewish family in Umm al-Fahm

An indictment was filed in the Haifa District Court against nine residents of the village of Zalafa for involvement in the near-lynching of a Jewish family who accidentally got stuck in Umm al-Fahm about a month ago, during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

According to the indictment, the defendants were waiting for Jewish vehicles to enter the village following a blockade at Megiddo Junction, and when they identified the family vehicle as a Jewish vehicle, they began throwing stones at it and beating it with clubs.

In addition to the parents, three small children were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. The family members were finally rescued by local residents who helped them reach a local clinic in the city, and from there they were evacuated to Ha'emek Hospital in Afula.

During the near-lynching the family dog ​​was stolen and located a few hours later.