Huge billboards outside Bennett's home: Keep your promises!

Just four days after Naftali Bennett's inauguration as Prime Minister, the Israel Victory Project launched a billboard and social media campaign publicly demanding that Bennett fulfill his promises regarding eliminating the Hamas leadership in Gaza and the threat it poses to Israeli citizens.

The billboards, which were hung at intersections near the Bennett family home in Raanana, display a quote from the new Prime Minister who in November 2019 called to "eliminate the Hamas leadership in Gaza.” Also prominent on the billboards is a demand of the new government to enunciate and enact a new policy toward the terrorist organization, as well as the words: "The people demand victory!" The aim is to remind Prime Minister Bennett of his promises every time he leaves and returns to his home.

In addition, a video has been published on social media featuring Prime Minister Bennett’s past statements and other promises from recent years, such as: “The entire security concept of the State of Israel over the past 20 years is based on a lack of understanding that we are in the Middle East vis-à-vis Hamas,” “Hamas must understand that it will pay a massive price for any harm to Israeli citizens,” “The State of Israel must not give in to Hamas' threats,” and “I will deal with Hamas.”

Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum, stated: “We congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on his inauguration, and at the same time want to make it clear that the most important issue on the agenda should be that of restoring security for the citizens of the State of Israel, and eliminating Hamas. These are things that Bennett has promised over the years and now as prime minister he has the obligation to the citizens of Israel to keep his promises and finally bring about real peace. This will only come through a resolution of the conflict, and not by continuing to manage it using the same policies that have failed for too many years.”

The Israeli Victory Project is a grassroots Israeli movement led by the Middle East Forum, that brings together bereaved families, residents of the south, reservists, IDF veterans, and others, who cooperate to seek a change in government policy and promote the idea of an “Israeli victory” and the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.