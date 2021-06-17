MK Shikli meets with Netanyahu

MK Amichai Shikli (Yamina) met last night with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed with him the possibility that he run on the Likud list in the next election.

Channel 13 reported that the meeting took place at the official residence at Balfour, and that Netanyahu's wife, Sara, also participated in the meeting.

Before the inauguration of the new government on Sunday, Netanyahu in his speech mentioned Shikli.

"There is one righteous man in this Sodom, MK Amichai Shikli," Netanyahu had said. "He is the only one of the MKs of the Imagined Right, the only one who stuck to his principles and the will of his voters. He is not the deserter - you, MKs of Yamina, are the deserters."