Putin ate Biden's lunch in Geneva

Vladimir Putin held a long press conference in Geneva after his meeting with Biden, answering questions from many of the world's media.

When asked about the atmosphere of his meeting with Biden he said he felt no pressure.

In response to an American reporter's question about political prisoners in Russia, referring to Navalny, Putin compared America's recent record speaking about 400 American political prisoners being held in what he described as under criminal persecution in solitary confinement by an US Government who are calling them"domestic terrorists."

He also spoke about Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman who, on January 6, threatened no one but was shot dead by a US official who has not been named or arrested.

He also spoke to the BLM riots as being in violation of US law yet were allowed to burn and destroy American cities.

Dubious Democrat actions and non-actions are coming back to bite them internationally.

When they tried to put a mirror up to Russia, Putin artfully turned the mirror around into America's political face.

Putin answered more questions in under an hour than Biden and Harris combined did in six months giving the impression he was more amenable to the press than the two top US officials.

It was a major diplomatic mistake by the United States to allow Putin to go first with his press conference. Biden's press meet was subsequently reactive.

They didn't hold a joint press conference because the Biden camp reckoned their guy would not have been able to compete with Putin. The optics would have looked bad.

The Putin conference went on for 55 minutes. Biden's 24.

Summarising the meeting, America got nothing back from Putin for the Russian cyber attacks, nothing for Biden lifting the sanctions on the Russian pipeline to Europe that boosts Putin's economy for decades and increases his power and influence in Europe.

By approving Putin's pipeline, Biden gave Putin trillions of Euros while simultaneously paying Europe billions of dollars to protect them from Russia.

Welcome to Biden logic even as Biden couldn't even get the return of imprisoned Americans in Russian jails from Putin.

America has surrendered the moral high ground on human rights, trapped by the Democrats' lying narrative of American"systemic racism" played back to them by China at their Summit in Alaska and now from Russia in Geneva.

The optics looked really bad in Europe.

America lost BIG TIME in Geneva.

Barry Shaw is Senior Associate at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.