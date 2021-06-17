Bennett speaks to President of Ukraine

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Wednesday evening on the phone with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who congratulated him on the occasion of his assuming office.

President Zelensky invited Prime Minister Bennett to visit Ukraine for the opening of the Babi Yar memorial this September.

The Prime Minister thanked the President and invited him to visit Israel and open the Ukrainian innovation center in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Bennett and President Zelensky agreed to increase bilateral cooperation with emphasis on technology.