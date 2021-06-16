Howling animals - new song by Shlomo Katz featuring Nissim Black

A number of years ago, I came across this song. It was a song I never heard before. From the moment I heard it, it was clear to me that this is something I've been waiting to pray with my whole life. The words are from Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, and the melody, composed by Yisrael Dagan, a Breslov chassid, who composed it while doing hitbodedut in the forest.

In the middle of teaching late into the night, Rabbi Nachman of Breslov turned to his students and said: “It’s true that you are all righteous. But that was not my intent; I wanted you to be like the animals in the forest that howl through the night.”



A few months ago, my friend Nissim Black and I went out to the forest late at night, and captured some very powerful moments of living this melody.



When we take a look at the state of the world, of humanity, what other mission statements can we come up with other than the obvious:



We are here to get the world to simply howl as loud as we can.



As loud, as deep, and as real as we can.



Am Yisrael, World, Hashem… Here We Come



(p.s.: to howl: to cry out loudly and without restraint under strong impulse)