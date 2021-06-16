Sar-Shalom Gerbi offered Settlement Affairs Ministry

Sar-Shalom Gerbi, director of the Education Division of the Jewish National Fund, has been offered the position of Settlement Affairs Minister in the new government, Arutz Sheva has learned.

Gerbi is considering the offer and has not yet decided whether to take on the role that until recently was filled by Tzachi Hanegbi from the Likud.

Gerbi previously serves as the Chairman of the Civil and National Service Administration and as the secretary general of the Jewish Home and the National Religious Party. He is a well-known figure in religious Zionist circles.

Another name being considered is Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, a former deputy minister of religious affairs and a member of the Jewish Home party, who during his tenure in the Knesset was loyal to his then party chairman Naftali Bennett. It is not yet known whether he received an official offer.

Prior to the last election, Bennett undertook to appoint the chairman of the Jewish Home Party, Hagit Moshe, as a minister in the government, in exchange for the full support of the Jewish Home for the Yamina party.