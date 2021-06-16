Omer Yankelevitch departs from ministry: 'I paid a heavy price'

Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevitch spoke at the ministerial replacement ceremony, summarizing her time in the ministry.

''My tenure as a minister in the Israeli government symbolizes another step in the internal social process here in Israel. The very fact that a haredi woman was given the opportunity to sit around the government table, and take an active part in the decision-making process, sends a clear message to others from marginalized societies - and especially to women from those populations - that anything is possible despite the hardships that might be along the way. It is possible to overcome social barriers and be treated as an equal among equals.

"Indeed, it was not always easy. At times, my family and I were attacked and paid heavy prices, but if my path gave the hope and courage to at least one woman, to not be afraid pursue her dreams - I did my part.

“In addition to the initiatives we founded such as the Global Jewish Resource Hub and Israeli Jewish Peoplehood Center, I am most proud of the change in approach we brought to the Ministry. Rooted in our consultation process, we transformed the Ministry into an address for world Jewry and reframed our outlook around a more mutual dialogue. We made clear that world Jewry must have a voice within the State of Israel and that we in Israel must also take responsibility for our side of this critical relationship.”

"I chose to take a break from politics and will continue in my career of public service. Whatever the future holds, I will work to strengthen the State of Israel, world Jewry and the ties between us.”