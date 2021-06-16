Jared Kushner inks book deal for White House memoir

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has a new book deal, reported the Associated Press.

Kushner was a top White House aid during the Trump administration and is credited with being at the centre of many of the administration’s major initiatives, including the Abraham Accord normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations.

The deal between Kushner and Broadside Books, a conservative HarperCollins imprint, will see Kushner’s book released in early 2022.

Kushner is reportedly already hard at work on the memoir, which will cover different aspects of his time in the White House, including his experiences negotiating in the Middle East, criminal justice reform and the pandemic.

“His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration – and the truth about what happened behind closed doors,” Broadside said in a Statement on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal have not been released.