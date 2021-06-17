Watch: Real Talk with Beatie Deutsch

When you know who you are, what you want from yourself, and where you are heading, you feel focused, strong, and secure that you will achieve what you set your mind to and it will come sooner or later.

Speed is vital in her career.

Every millisecond can change her destiny.

Between tough training and strict exercise, she created a beautiful family and lived a fully observant life, including keeping to her dress code, which she never gave up even when running as a professional athlete.

Beatie Deutch runs for life. She has already won a few marathons and championships, she runs in a skirt, her head is covered and her elbows are covered.

She has run a marathon seven months pregnant and stood on the highest step of a podium holding a baby on one side and her first prize on the other. She's an ambassador for Adidas and she's dreaming to qualify for the Olympics.

No one can stop her.

Don't miss this great conversation with a professional, a mum, and an inspiration for women. Beatie shows how you can achieve whatever you set your mind to it without giving up on your principles and family.

Go Beatie, we are with you!