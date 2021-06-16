Tonight: Returning to the Synagogues - Special online conference

Arutz Sheva journalist Yoni Kempinski moderates a special online conference including panels on issues concerning diaspora Jewish communities.

This broadcast is part of a three-day online conference produced by the World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues, which concludes todat (Wednesday).

During today's event, Mizrahi World Executive Director Rabbi Doron Peretz speaks about the responsibility of the state of Israel for the situation of diaspora Jewish communities.

The "Maintaining the wholeness of the community until the return to synagogues" panel will see the participation of Rabbi Shalom Axelrod - Rabbi of Young Israel of Woodmere, New York, and Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer - Chief Rabbi of the Jewish community of Vienna.

Another panel, "Project connecting communities," will see the participation of "Connecting Communities" project coordinator Noa Lewis, Rabbi Zsolt Balla - Community Rabbi of Leipzig, and Rabbi Hillel Maizels - Rabbi of "Ohel Efrhiam" community in Ariel, Israel.