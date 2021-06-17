

Unique ecosystem in Israel at risk of destruction An entire natural habitat in Israel – the only one of its kind on the planet, is now under existential threat. ILTV ,

iStock Underground river (archive image) An entire natural habitat in Israel – the only one of its kind on the planet, is now under existential threat. The underground cave, cut off from the rest of the world for over five-million years, housing an incredibly unique and diverse ecosystem. However, it could all be destroyed in a heartbeat, if pending flood-water-management plans are allowed to continue.



top