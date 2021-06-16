California Jewish lawmakers secure $80 million in budget for Jewish-related causes

Citing the recent spike in antisemitic attacks, the Jewish caucus in the California State Legislature has secured $50 million to help protect nonprofits and $10 million for an exhibit on antisemitism at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

The total allocated for Jewish or Jewish-related causes in the 2021-22 state budget is $80 million.

Also listed in a statement issued Tuesday by the 18-member caucus is $2.5 million for the Holocaust Museum Los Angeles for capital improvement; $5.7 million for Jewish Family Services Los Angeles to purchase a permanent location; $1 million to renovate the Tauber Holocaust Library; and $8 million for case management support for individuals and families granted asylum, a program administered in part by HIAS, the lead Jewish immigration advocacy group.

The $50 million for nonprofits is in addition to federal funds allocated this year to protect nonprofits nationwide. The $10 million will create an exhibit comprising an entire floor at the Museum of Tolerance, which is affiliated with the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

“Our Caucus is deeply concerned about the increase in antisemitism, and we have been working hard over the past several months to ensure that the State of California stands with our community during these challenging times,” the caucus chairman, Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, said in a statement.

All 18 members of the caucus, which includes lawmakers in the Assembly and the Senate, are Democrats.