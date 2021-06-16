Putin to Netanyahu: You are an asset to Israel

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a personal telegram to Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday, days after Netanyahu was ousted as Prime Minister.

In the telegram, Putin expressed his “appreciation” for Netanyahu’s work with the Russian leader, and called Netanyahu’s experience an “asset” for Israel.

“I want to express my appreciation for the cooperation and mutual understanding between us over these many years,” Putin wrote.

“I respect the great work you put into strengthening the ties between our countries in many areas. Your abilities and experience will always been an asset for Israel.”

Shortly afterwards Wednesday morning, Netanyahu responded publicly to Putin’s telegram, thanking him via Twitter for the message.

“Thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he wrote me.”